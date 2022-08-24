All Sections
Army of Drones flies flags of legendary Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades over Kyiv

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 23:22

STANISLAV POHORILOV – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 23:22

The Army of Drones flew the honorary flags of the legendary brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over Kyiv to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day. 

Source: United24 for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The organisers said that the goal of the fly-past was to show gratitude to all military personnel who are defending Ukraine’s freedom and to emphasise the importance of drones in this war.

 

The formation was headed by a 216 square metre national flag – the largest Ukrainian flag ever to have been flown by drones. Last year, this flag was raised over the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. In addition to the national flag, the drones flew the banners of various brigades [of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - ed.] defending Ukraine.

 

Yurii Shchyhol, head of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, said that the Army of Drones will help draw Ukraine’s victory closer and defend its independence.

Background: The Army of Drones is a multi-pronged programme of the United24 fundraising platform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine. The project seeks to buy, repair and replace drones and to train drone pilots.

As of 24 August, the Army of Drones project has bought 948 million hryvnias [approximately US$26 million - ed.] worth of drones: 877 drones to support the Ukrainian army. The total amount raised by the project has reached nearly 1 billion hryvnias [approximately US$27 million - ed.].

