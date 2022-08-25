All Sections
Russian forces try advancing on eastern fronts but retreat – General Staff report

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 06:59

Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to advance on three fronts in eastern Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 25 August 2022

Details: In particular, Russian forces conducted assault operations on the Pasika – Dolyna axis on the Sloviansk front, but failed and retreated. The Russians fired on areas in and around Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nova Dmytrivka and Brazhivka using tubed and rocket artillery.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians made an unsuccessful attempt to advance on the Pisky – Pervomaiske axis and fired on areas in and around Pokrovsk, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Orlivka, Vodiane, Novobakhmutivka, Shumy and Niu-York. Russian aircraft were deployed near Marinka, Krasnohorivka and Nevelske.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces attempted an offensive operation on the Travneve – Kodema axis but failed. Russian aircraft conducted airstrikes near Soledar and Zaitseve. The towns of Bakhmut, Soledar, Vesela Dolyna, Maiorsk, Shumy, Zaitseve, Bilohorivka, Kodema and Yakovlivka also came under Russian fire.

There were no changes on the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna fronts.

The Russians used tank guns, tubed and rocket artillery to fire on the positions of Ukrainian forces along the line of contact on the Kharkiv front.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces used tank guns, tubed artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to fire on areas in the vicinity of Spirne, Ivano-Darivka, Zvanivka, Serebrianka and Siversk.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops fired on areas in the vicinity of Pavlivka, Yelyzavetivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Volodymyrivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka and Velyka Novosilka using tank guns and various types of artillery. Russian aircraft operated near Volodymyrivka, Vuhledar and Pavlivka.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians fired on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Komyshuvakha, Huliaipilske, Chervone, Charivne, Vremivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Novosilka, Burlatske, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko and Novodanylivka and used combat aviation to perform airstrikes in the vicinity of Orikhiv, Huliaipilske and Shcherbaky.

Russian occupying forces also fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian infrastructure along the line of contact on the Pivdennyi Buh front using tank guns, as well as tubed and rocket artillery. Russian aircraft targeted the area near the town of Bila Krynytsia.

Russian military ships continue to block civilian shipping [in the Black and Azov seas].

