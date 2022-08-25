Luhansk region: Russians attack on four fronts, with no success – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

IRYNA BALACHUK — THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 2022, 08:34

Russian invaders attacked on four fronts in Luhansk Oblast during the day on 24 August, but without success, suffering losses and retreating back.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Haidai: "During 24 August, the Russians increased their missile terror of the country's cities and villages, so their offensives were not massive as usual. However, they still attacked on four fronts, trying to improve their tactical position, but once again without success – they suffered losses and fell back, waiting for new orders and increased motivation at the end of the month."

Details: The invaders shelled settlements with tubed and rocket artillery.

Eight artillery attacks and 9 mortar attacks were recorded overnight. The invaders tried to launch a tank offensive four times. The Russians launched airstrikes near three settlements.

Haidai said that the invaders have not abandoned plans to collect people’s personal data for manipulation during the pseudo-referendum. But even pensioners escaped from the invaders – more than two-thirds of the elderly have left.

The Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration noted that before the full-scale invasion there were more than 330,000 pensioners in Luhansk Oblast, but now only 110,000 people have applied to the relevant occupation authorities for the resumption and granting of pensions.

