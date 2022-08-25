Russia loses 3 helicopters in a day

IRYNA BALACHUK – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 09:24

Russia has already lost 45,850 soldiers, 1,929 tanks and 202 helicopters in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 25 August 2022 are estimated to be [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

Approximately 45,850 (+150) military personnel

1,929 (+5) tanks

4,245 (+2) armoured combat vehicles

1,037 (+1) artillery systems

272 (+6) multiple-launch rocket systems

148 (+1) air defence systems

234 (+0) planes

202 (+3) helicopters

828 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs

196 (+0) cruise missiles

15 (+0) ships/boats

3,160 (+0) vehicles and tankers

99 (+0) special vehicles

Russian troops have suffered their heaviest losses on the Donetsk front.

