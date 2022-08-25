Russia loses 3 helicopters in a day
Thursday, 25 August 2022, 09:24
Russia has already lost 45,850 soldiers, 1,929 tanks and 202 helicopters in its war of aggression against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 25 August 2022 are estimated to be [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- Approximately 45,850 (+150) military personnel
- 1,929 (+5) tanks
- 4,245 (+2) armoured combat vehicles
- 1,037 (+1) artillery systems
- 272 (+6) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 148 (+1) air defence systems
- 234 (+0) planes
- 202 (+3) helicopters
- 828 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs
- 196 (+0) cruise missiles
- 15 (+0) ships/boats
- 3,160 (+0) vehicles and tankers
- 99 (+0) special vehicles
Russian troops have suffered their heaviest losses on the Donetsk front.
