All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine’s Defence Minister expects good news from front by end of year

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 25 August 2022, 10:18
Alexei Reznikov, screenshot

OLENA ROSHCHINA – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 2022, 10:18

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, hopes that by late 2022, Ukrainians will have heard "good news" about the situation on the front, but he can’t say when the war will end.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with Ukrainian military TV

Quote from Reznikov: "It is difficult for me to say: [whether the war is] for years, for a year [or] for a month because these will still be only my assumptions. There are many factors that will lead us to victory. We will definitely get there. The question is when and at what price.

If we have the will, desire, readiness and ability to defend ourselves, we need other types of resources; these are weapons, ammunition, money to fill the state budget and many other things.

Today, we have a chance to win sooner and at a lesser cost in terms of Ukrainian losses, thanks to the partnership alliance."

Details: Reznikov noted that Ukraine receives support both from NATO and on a bilateral basis.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to him, the partners are ready to support Ukraine in the long term.

Quote from Reznikov: "I am an informed or [let’s say,] well-informed optimist, so I have certain positive hopes that this year there will be good, pleasant news for the entire Ukrainian society and the world. It is important for people to see victories.

The victory is that we did not allow Kyiv to be captured. The victory is that we did not let Kharkiv be captured. We prevented the capture of Sumy and Chernihiv and liberated them. We liberated Snake Island. We achieved the fact that Ukrainian grain began to leave our ports [and head] for the rest of the world.

That is, we already have victories, but we want more. I hope we will see these victories."

Details: As an optimist, the Minister hopes Ukraine will get HIMARS missile systems with a bigger effective range. Ukraine is going to boost its anti-ship missile systems, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine already have anti-radar missiles at their disposal.

Reznikov stated that Ukrainian servicemen currently undergo training programs guided by their Western partners. 

He added that [getting Western] tanks and aircraft will be his "next mission". 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
01:40
Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)
All News