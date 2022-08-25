Ukraine’s Defence Minister expects good news from front by end of year

OLENA ROSHCHINA – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 2022, 10:18

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, hopes that by late 2022, Ukrainians will have heard "good news" about the situation on the front, but he can’t say when the war will end.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with Ukrainian military TV

Quote from Reznikov: "It is difficult for me to say: [whether the war is] for years, for a year [or] for a month because these will still be only my assumptions. There are many factors that will lead us to victory. We will definitely get there. The question is when and at what price.

If we have the will, desire, readiness and ability to defend ourselves, we need other types of resources; these are weapons, ammunition, money to fill the state budget and many other things.

Today, we have a chance to win sooner and at a lesser cost in terms of Ukrainian losses, thanks to the partnership alliance."

Details: Reznikov noted that Ukraine receives support both from NATO and on a bilateral basis.

According to him, the partners are ready to support Ukraine in the long term.

Quote from Reznikov: "I am an informed or [let’s say,] well-informed optimist, so I have certain positive hopes that this year there will be good, pleasant news for the entire Ukrainian society and the world. It is important for people to see victories.

The victory is that we did not allow Kyiv to be captured. The victory is that we did not let Kharkiv be captured. We prevented the capture of Sumy and Chernihiv and liberated them. We liberated Snake Island. We achieved the fact that Ukrainian grain began to leave our ports [and head] for the rest of the world.

That is, we already have victories, but we want more. I hope we will see these victories."

Details: As an optimist, the Minister hopes Ukraine will get HIMARS missile systems with a bigger effective range. Ukraine is going to boost its anti-ship missile systems, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine already have anti-radar missiles at their disposal.

Reznikov stated that Ukrainian servicemen currently undergo training programs guided by their Western partners.

He added that [getting Western] tanks and aircraft will be his "next mission".

