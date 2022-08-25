Turning point in war is already here – Head of Ukraine’s military intelligence

ALONA MAZURENKO — THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 11:25

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine said that the turning point in the war with Russians has already come.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Quote from Budanov: "This is not the second army in the world, not even the fourth. And the reckoning will come. The understanding that there will be retribution comes to people when they begin to see and feel that war is not somewhere out there, in some [distant] part of the world, but on their own territory. Therefore, the turning point has already come."

Details: According to the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate, the Russians began to understand that their army is not so strong, and the air defence systems are not so good, and the Russian army is not really able to protect the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!