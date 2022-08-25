All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia concentrates more than 400 planes and 360 helicopters on border with Ukraine

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 11:44

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 11:44

There are currently more than 400 Russian planes and about 360 combat helicopters near the borders of Ukraine.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing on 25 August

Quote from Ihnat: "There is a group of Russian planes near our borders, more than 400 combat aircraft. There are also 360 helicopters, more than 150 of which are attack helicopters, such as the Ka-52 [a multi-role attack helicopter that can operate in any weather condition]." 

Details: He added that the Russian occupying forces are actively using tactical aviation. Fighter jets patrol the airspace of Belarus, Russia, the temporarily occupied territories, as well as the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. A-50, the long-range radar detection aircraft and Il-22 relay aircraft are constantly in the sky.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
01:40
Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)
All News