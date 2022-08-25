All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia concentrates more than 400 planes and 360 helicopters on border with Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 August 2022, 11:44
Russia concentrates more than 400 planes and 360 helicopters on border with Ukraine

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 11:44

There are currently more than 400 Russian planes and about 360 combat helicopters near the borders of Ukraine.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing on 25 August

Advertisement:

Quote from Ihnat: "There is a group of Russian planes near our borders, more than 400 combat aircraft. There are also 360 helicopters, more than 150 of which are attack helicopters, such as the Ka-52 [a multi-role attack helicopter that can operate in any weather condition]." 

Details: He added that the Russian occupying forces are actively using tactical aviation. Fighter jets patrol the airspace of Belarus, Russia, the temporarily occupied territories, as well as the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. A-50, the long-range radar detection aircraft and Il-22 relay aircraft are constantly in the sky.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
All News
Advertisement: