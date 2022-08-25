All 200,000 tonnes of grain from Luhansk region taken to Russia – Haidai

IRYNA BALACHUK – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 11:49

The Russian occupiers have taken to Russia all 200,000 tonnes of grain that were collected in the fields in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Haidai, the Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, quoiting Liubov Bezkorovaina, deputy head of the Department of Agricultural and Industrial Development of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote: "All 200,000 tonnes of grain collected in the fields of Agroton [one of the region’s leading agricultural companies] were taken from the Luhansk region to Russia.

Agrarians, who had to stay in the occupied territory, state that the situation in the region’s agriculture is close to catastrophic".

Details: Bezkorovaina reports that this year, the Luhansk region expected the harvest larger than ever before and even hoped to surpass the record-setting harvest of 2021. The monitoring by the private joint-stock company Agroton' showed that in some fields, the yield efficiency was up to 60 quintals a hectare.

She marked that agrarians have done a huge amount of work to increase the productivity of the land, but it is the occupiers who are collecting Ukrainian grain now.

She added that many heads of agricultural enterprises moved to safe regions of Ukraine and re-registered their businesses there. There were also those who collaborated with Russia and turned in their partners.

In particular, limited liability company Nibulon and private joint-stock company Agroton that used to be the social backbone of the region were captured by a businessman from Krasnodar (Russia) with a declared statutory fund of 2,000 roubles [US$33.50].

Bezkorovaina states that at the beginning of the year, Agroton had 20,000 tonnes of grain left from the previous yearʼs harvest. Recently, 200,000 more have been collected in the fields belonging to the company, but all of this is now taken to Russia.

The occupiers have also stolen all agricultural production from Nibulon.

Haidai revealed that at the moment, the agrarians in the Luhansk region are cooperating with international organisations, which can track the full transportation route of the stolen grain. This information will be handed over to international courts.

He also reported that winter crops still remain in some fields because people refuse to work for free.

In some territories, there are no tools for farming the land and collecting harvest, as the occupiers took all the modern equipment as well. In particular, they took 40 pieces of road transport from Agroton. Haidai marked that the equipment was tracked via the GPS.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!





