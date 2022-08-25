Explosion heard in Kyiv Oblast, no air raid sirens activated

MAZURENKO ALONA — THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 2022, 11:51

A strong explosion occurred in Kyiv Oblast, after which a column of smoke rose into the air.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda, citing local residents; social media

Details: At the same time, no air-raid siren was activated in the Oblast.

Users of local Telegram channels suggest that mine clearance is underway in the area.

