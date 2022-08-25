All Sections
Explosion heard in Kyiv Oblast, no air raid sirens activated

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 11:51

MAZURENKO ALONA THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 2022, 11:51

A strong explosion occurred in Kyiv Oblast, after which a column of smoke rose into the air.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda, citing local residents; social media 

Details: At the same time, no air-raid siren was activated in the Oblast.

Users of local Telegram channels suggest that mine clearance is underway in the area.

