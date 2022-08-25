Kyiv woman detained for spreading fake news, coordinating agents informing Russian forces about Kyiv defences

THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 12:31

Counter-intelligence officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have exposed a network of Russian special services agents which was engaged in intelligence and subversive activities and passed the Russian military certain data on the location and number of Ukrainian defence forces on the eve of 24 February.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)

Details: After the first agent of the network was exposed in March, the SBU conducted a special operation, which resulted in the identification of all members of this group. They turned out to be residents of the capital aged 35-45.

It turned out that the "chief manager" of the agent network was a woman from Kyiv, who was recruited by the special services of the aggressor country during her trips to Russia.

The woman formed a network of agents and waited for further instructions.

Quote: "Several months before the invasion, the agents became more active in the information field. They started spreading pro-Russian videos and publications on social media.

In particular, profiles, accounts, channels and communities were created that widely circulated anti-Ukrainian fakes, glorified the "Russian world" and called for the seizure of state power in Ukraine."

Details: On the eve of 24 February, the woman was instructed to collect intelligence on Kyiv’s facilities and defences, namely:

deployment/movement of servicemen and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

the state of security of military facilities;

civil infrastructure facilities in terms of power, transport, finance, communication, health care, etc.

The agents started collecting data on neighbourhoods.

The traitors forwarded detailed reports, photos and geolocation of facilities via messengers to phone numbers on Russian mobile operator networks.

How the agents of Russia acted before the invasion SSU

The SSU collected indisputable evidence of their criminal cooperation with the Russian forces.

The organisers were reported to be under suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code: Part 3 of Article 109 (actions aimed at the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or at the seizure of state power); Part 2 of Article 111 (treason); Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

One of the members of the group was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

An indictment against another agent has been sent to the court under Part 2 of Article 111 (treason) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

Investigation and documentation measures were carried out by SSU employees together with National Police investigators under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office.

