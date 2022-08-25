Armed Forces of Ukraine landed another attack on Antonivka bridge

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 14:21

On the morning of 25 August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again attacked the Antonivka bridge in the Kherson region.

Source: Hromadske, quoting Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the United Coordinative Press-centre of the Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine; TASS information agency

Details: She stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched artillery attacks on the bridge. The occupiers can neither use the bridge nor repair it. Due to constant fire control, the repairmen have also been evacuated from the bridge.

Hromadske reports that the Command has not yet commented on the explosions on the bridge that, according to local Telegram channels, occurred at about 11:00.

The Russian outlet reports that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack the bridge from the HIMARS missile system: "The air defence system was activated, but several attacks proved successful".

Background:

Earlier, Humeniuk reported that the occupiers are not able to use the Antonivka bridge in the Kherson region for transportation of the heavy military equipment.

Russians postponed the date of opening of the Antonivka bridge after the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on it.

