Putin signs decree to increase army to 2 million

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 15:07

YEVHEN KIZILOV – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 15:07

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to increase the size of the Russian armed forces by 137,000 up to 2.04 million people.

Source: [Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency] RIA Novosti on Telegram

Quote: "To establish the staff strength of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the amount of 2,039,758 units, including 1,150,628 servicemen."

Details: The decree enters into force on 1 January, 2023.

According to the previous decree, dated 17 November 2017, the Russian forces numbered 1,902,758 soldiers and officers, including 1,013,628 servicemen.

 

