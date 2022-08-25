Russian army fires on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast again – teenager killed

THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE FIRING ON ZAPORIZHZHIA, PHOTO FROM THE OLEKSANDR STARUKH TELEGRAM

On 25 August, the occupiers shelled the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from artillery. As a result, a teenager was killed and a pensioner was seriously injured.

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to Starukh, the Russian forces have been shelling Orikhiv and surrounding settlements from artillery for several hours. Dozens of private houses were destroyed.

Quote from Starukh: "A 17-year-old boy died. He was seriously wounded and died on the way to the hospital. Another 66-years-old woman from the village of Preobrazhenka, was seriously injured during an enemy attack."

Background:

On 24 August, the occupiers carried out airstrikes near Orikhiv.

On 23 August, the invaders fired on residential areas in two cities, Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring at least ten people and killing one person.

