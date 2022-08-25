All Sections
Russian army fires on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast again – teenager killed

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 August 2022, 15:05
Russian army fires on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast again – teenager killed

THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE FIRING ON ZAPORIZHZHIA, PHOTO FROM THE OLEKSANDR STARUKH TELEGRAM

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 15:05

On 25 August, the occupiers shelled the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from artillery. As a result, a teenager was killed and a pensioner was seriously injured.

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to Starukh, the Russian forces have been shelling Orikhiv and surrounding settlements from artillery for several hours. Dozens of private houses were destroyed.

Quote from Starukh: "A 17-year-old boy died. He was seriously wounded and died on the way to the hospital. Another 66-years-old woman from the village of Preobrazhenka, was seriously injured during an enemy attack."

 
 

Background:

  • On 24 August, the occupiers carried out airstrikes near Orikhiv.
  • On 23 August, the invaders fired on residential areas in two cities, Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring at least ten people and killing one person. 

