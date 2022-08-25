All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Marines "demilitarised" Russian infantry fighting vehicle and amphibious assault vehicle in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 August 2022, 16:01
Ukrainian Marines demilitarised Russian infantry fighting vehicle and amphibious assault vehicle in Kherson Oblast

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 16:01

On Wednesday, the marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle, an amphibious assault vehicle and a vehicle with fuel in Kherson Oblast, and also used artillery to fire on the occupiers’ positions.

Source: The Ukrainian Navy, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote: "On the Kherson front, Ukrainian marines destroyed a car with fuel and three infantry combat vehicles. Artillery units struck a concentration of occupiers' manpower and equipment, as a result of which 8 invaders were killed and wounded, and one piece of automotive equipment and an amphibious assault vehicle were destroyed."

Details: The Ukrainian Navy added that the final tally of Russian losses is being confirmed.

Background:

  • In August, the marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Pion self-propelled heavy artillery unit.
  • Recently,  the naval artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed at least six invaders in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.
  • Ukrainian marines also took 11 Russian soldiers prisoner in a battle.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.

 

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
All News
Advertisement: