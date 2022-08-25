Ukrainian Marines "demilitarised" Russian infantry fighting vehicle and amphibious assault vehicle in Kherson Oblast

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 16:01

On Wednesday, the marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle, an amphibious assault vehicle and a vehicle with fuel in Kherson Oblast, and also used artillery to fire on the occupiers’ positions.

Source: The Ukrainian Navy, on Telegram

Quote: "On the Kherson front, Ukrainian marines destroyed a car with fuel and three infantry combat vehicles. Artillery units struck a concentration of occupiers' manpower and equipment, as a result of which 8 invaders were killed and wounded, and one piece of automotive equipment and an amphibious assault vehicle were destroyed."

Details: The Ukrainian Navy added that the final tally of Russian losses is being confirmed.

Background:

In August, the marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Pion self-propelled heavy artillery unit.

Recently, the naval artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed at least six invaders in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

Ukrainian marines also took 11 Russian soldiers prisoner in a battle.

