Ukrainian Marines "demilitarised" Russian infantry fighting vehicle and amphibious assault vehicle in Kherson Oblast
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 16:01
On Wednesday, the marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle, an amphibious assault vehicle and a vehicle with fuel in Kherson Oblast, and also used artillery to fire on the occupiers’ positions.
Source: The Ukrainian Navy, on Telegram
Quote: "On the Kherson front, Ukrainian marines destroyed a car with fuel and three infantry combat vehicles. Artillery units struck a concentration of occupiers' manpower and equipment, as a result of which 8 invaders were killed and wounded, and one piece of automotive equipment and an amphibious assault vehicle were destroyed."
Details: The Ukrainian Navy added that the final tally of Russian losses is being confirmed.
Background:
- In August, the marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Pion self-propelled heavy artillery unit.
- Recently, the naval artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed at least six invaders in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.
- Ukrainian marines also took 11 Russian soldiers prisoner in a battle.
