All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition storage site in Nova Kakhovka – Operational Command Pivden (South)

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 25 August 2022, 16:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition storage site in Nova Kakhovka – Operational Command Pivden (South)

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 16:19

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point in Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast as well as command posts of Russian tactical artillery units in the Kakhovka and Beryslav districts.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Advertisement:

Quote: "As a result of our rocket artillery units carrying out their firing missions, [several] command posts of enemy artillery in the Kakhovka and Beryslav districts have been destroyed.

We have confirmation that seven Ruscists [Russians - ed.] have been killed and a self-propelled artillery system, several [military] vehicles and an ammunition storage site in Nova Kakhovka have been destroyed."

Details: The operational command also reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have once again "adjusted" the state of the Antonivka bridge [i.e. they struck the bridge again to prevent the Russian forces from using it to transport military equipment and personnel - ed.].

"Given the damage [the Antonivka bridge] sustained and the total control [that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have established over the bridge], the occupying forces don’t dare to either use or repair the bridge," the report reads.

Previously: On the night of 24-25 August, the Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Kakhovka bridge.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
All News
Advertisement: