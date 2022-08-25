Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition storage site in Nova Kakhovka – Operational Command Pivden (South)

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 16:19

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point in Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast as well as command posts of Russian tactical artillery units in the Kakhovka and Beryslav districts.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "As a result of our rocket artillery units carrying out their firing missions, [several] command posts of enemy artillery in the Kakhovka and Beryslav districts have been destroyed.

We have confirmation that seven Ruscists [Russians - ed.] have been killed and a self-propelled artillery system, several [military] vehicles and an ammunition storage site in Nova Kakhovka have been destroyed."

Details: The operational command also reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have once again "adjusted" the state of the Antonivka bridge [i.e. they struck the bridge again to prevent the Russian forces from using it to transport military equipment and personnel - ed.].

"Given the damage [the Antonivka bridge] sustained and the total control [that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have established over the bridge], the occupying forces don’t dare to either use or repair the bridge," the report reads.

Previously: On the night of 24-25 August, the Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Kakhovka bridge.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!



