All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


St. Petersburg authorities promise to install illuminated monument to Nevsky in Mariupol

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 17:26

STANISLAV POHORILOV – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 17:26

The authorities of Russian St. Petersburg have announced plans to install a monument to their [mediaeval] prince Alexander Nevsky in occupied Mariupol and to build a Russian drama theatre.

Source: Fontanka online regional newspaper operating out of St. Petersburg, Russia

Details: It is reported that the occupiers also plan to "restore the Park of the 50th Anniversary of Victory, the hotel, and residential buildings".

The authorities do not say what amount will be allocated from the St. Petersburg budget for relevant "projects" in the city occupied by Russian troops.

Previously: At the beginning of August in Mariupol, the occupiers began destroying the memorial erected in honour of the people of Mariupol, the defenders of Ukraine; in its place, they want to erect a monument to Alexander Nevsky, on horseback.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News