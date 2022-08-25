St. Petersburg authorities promise to install illuminated monument to Nevsky in Mariupol

STANISLAV POHORILOV – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 17:26

The authorities of Russian St. Petersburg have announced plans to install a monument to their [mediaeval] prince Alexander Nevsky in occupied Mariupol and to build a Russian drama theatre.

Source: Fontanka online regional newspaper operating out of St. Petersburg, Russia

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the occupiers also plan to "restore the Park of the 50th Anniversary of Victory, the hotel, and residential buildings".

The authorities do not say what amount will be allocated from the St. Petersburg budget for relevant "projects" in the city occupied by Russian troops.

Previously: At the beginning of August in Mariupol, the occupiers began destroying the memorial erected in honour of the people of Mariupol, the defenders of Ukraine; in its place, they want to erect a monument to Alexander Nevsky, on horseback.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.





