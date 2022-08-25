The Russian Federation once again announces its alleged "readiness" for negotiations with Ukraine at any level

ALONA MAZURENKO – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 18:24

Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has said that Russia is allegedly ready for negotiations with Ukraine "at any level".

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA NOVOSTI

Quote: "If the Ukrainian side declares that they are ready for negotiations at any level, in any format, then we will discuss this and respond."

Details: Slutsky is a member of the Russian delegation at the negotiations with Ukraine, which stopped after the terrible atrocities of the Russian army in Kyiv Oblast and other regions occupied by the Russian Federation.

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after the meeting with the UN Secretary and the President of Turkey in Lviv on 18 August that Ukraine would only negotiate with Russia if all Russian troops withdraw from the territories of Ukraine they have illegally occupied.

At the beginning of April, Russian troops withdrew from the territories of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Sumy oblasts and when their atrocities in these territories became evident, the negotiations stalled.

Why this is important: Moscow accuses Kyiv of changing its negotiating position, but has no intention of backing down from its absurd demands – in fact, it is seeking Kyiv's capitulation. The Ukrainian authorities see no reason or meaning in the negotiations at this stage, when the Russian Federation wants to capture and "annex" as much of the territory of Ukraine as possible, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have a chance to regain control of them.



