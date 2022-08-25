All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The Russian Federation once again announces its alleged "readiness" for negotiations with Ukraine at any level

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 25 August 2022, 18:24
The Russian Federation once again announces its alleged readiness for negotiations with Ukraine at any level

ALONA MAZURENKOTHURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 18:24

Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has said that Russia is allegedly ready for negotiations with Ukraine "at any level".

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA NOVOSTI

Advertisement:

Quote: "If the Ukrainian side declares that they are ready for negotiations at any level, in any format, then we will discuss this and respond."

Details: Slutsky is a member of the Russian delegation at the negotiations with Ukraine, which stopped after the terrible atrocities of the Russian army in Kyiv Oblast and other regions occupied by the Russian Federation.

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after the meeting with the UN Secretary and the President of Turkey in Lviv on 18 August that Ukraine would only negotiate with Russia if all Russian troops withdraw from the territories of Ukraine they have illegally occupied.

At the beginning of April, Russian troops withdrew from the territories of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Sumy oblasts and when their atrocities in these territories became evident, the negotiations stalled.

Why this is important: Moscow accuses Kyiv of changing its negotiating position, but has no intention of backing down from its absurd demands – in fact, it is seeking Kyiv's capitulation. The Ukrainian authorities see no reason or meaning in the negotiations at this stage, when the Russian Federation wants to capture and "annex" as much of the territory of Ukraine as possible, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have a chance to regain control of them.


Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
All News
Advertisement: