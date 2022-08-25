All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"It is heartbreaking": Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summons apostolic nuncio because of the Pope's statement about Dugina

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 21:14
DMYTRO KULEBA, PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOTHURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 21:14

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has invited the apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, to express the disappointment with the statement of Pope Francis about Daria Dugina; she was the daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, the architect of the concept of the so-called Russian peace.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, at a joint briefing with his Italian colleague Luigi Di Maio in Kyiv, reports Ukrinform

Quote: "We have carefully read the full quote of Pope Francis and, first of all, decided to invite the Apostolic Nuncio to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express Ukraine's disappointment with these words."

Details: Kuleba also informed that the nuncio was at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, and a statement on this matter with details will appear soon. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that the invitation of the nuncio to the ministry in itself is a rather unprecedented case and speaks for itself.

"And secondly, I will say frankly that the Ukrainian heart was broken by the Pope's words. That was unfair," the minister added.

Background: On 24 August, Pope Francis commented on the murder of Daria Dugina, the daughter of one of the ideologue of the "Russian peace" Alexander Dugin: "I think of the poor girl who was blown up by a bomb that was under the car seat in Moscow. The innocent are paying for the war."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News