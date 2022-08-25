All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"It is heartbreaking": Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summons apostolic nuncio because of the Pope's statement about Dugina

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 25 August 2022, 21:14
It is heartbreaking: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summons apostolic nuncio because of the Pope's statement about Dugina
DMYTRO KULEBA, PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOTHURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 21:14

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has invited the apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, to express the disappointment with the statement of Pope Francis about Daria Dugina; she was the daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, the architect of the concept of the so-called Russian peace.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, at a joint briefing with his Italian colleague Luigi Di Maio in Kyiv, reports Ukrinform

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have carefully read the full quote of Pope Francis and, first of all, decided to invite the Apostolic Nuncio to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express Ukraine's disappointment with these words."

Details: Kuleba also informed that the nuncio was at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, and a statement on this matter with details will appear soon. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that the invitation of the nuncio to the ministry in itself is a rather unprecedented case and speaks for itself.

"And secondly, I will say frankly that the Ukrainian heart was broken by the Pope's words. That was unfair," the minister added.

Background: On 24 August, Pope Francis commented on the murder of Daria Dugina, the daughter of one of the ideologue of the "Russian peace" Alexander Dugin: "I think of the poor girl who was blown up by a bomb that was under the car seat in Moscow. The innocent are paying for the war."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
All News
Advertisement: