Couple from Donetsk region dies in Russian attack on Chaplyne railway station – Rescue officer

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 21:40
Aftermath of the attack on Chaplyne, Photo: Ukrinform

A married couple that was internally displaced from the Donetsk region was named among those killed in the Russian attack on the village of Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Artem Zhuravlov, Сhief of the 10th State Fire Rescue unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Details: The rescue officer stated that eight Russian rockets hit the village on August 24, including five cluster projectiles and three high-explosive projectiles. The Russian troops also used Smerch MLRS and launched Iskander missiles.

Artem Zhuravlov said that the rocket hit and destroyed a private residential building at 14:40.

"Almost an hour later, the rocket hit the Chaplyne railway station of the Prydniprovska railway [Cisdnieper Railway ed.]. Five passenger cars caught fire. The joint forces of the State Emergency Service and the local fire  brigade extinguished the fire. The stewardess was found fifty metres away from the epicentre of the events. She received first aid provided by the State Emergency Service and was subsequently hospitalised," he said.

The rescue officer noted that a car with a family from the Donetsk region was passing by the railway at the time of the rocket attack.

The parents burned in the car, and the child, born in 2005, was thrown onto the road [by the blast]. That is where the Head of the local hromada (Amalgamated Territorial Community ed.) found her [them]. The child survived.

The Russian rocket attack in Chaplyne destroyed two private residential buildings, damaged thirty residential buildings and thirty five commercial facilities, destroyed a car and damaged another three, and damaged the Ukrposhta building.

Mykola Karnaukh, the Head of the Dubovyky village council of the Synelnykove district, added that the assessment of the attack's aftermath is still ongoing. The potential damage may reach up to 200 affected buildings.

Background: On August 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that 22 people were killed and about 50 others were injured during a rocket attack on the Chaplyne railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Later, it was reported that 25 people, including two children, were killed in the rocket attack and 31 more people were injured.

