Attack on the railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: the death toll increases to 25

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 09:53

IRYNA BALACHUK – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 2022, 09:53

25 people have died as a result of a rocket attack on the village of Chaplyne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; search and rescue operations have been completed.

Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, on Telegram

Quote from Tymoshenko: "Rescue and search operations have been completed in the village of Chaplyne. As a result of shelling of the residential area and the railway station, 25 people died, two of them are children."

Details: He clarified that an 11-year-old boy died under the rubble of the house, and another 6-year-old child died in a car fire near the railway station.

Another 31 people were injured in the attack.

Background:

On 24 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that 22 people had been killed and about 50 others injured during a rocket attack on the Chaplyne railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region.

