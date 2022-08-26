All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians fire over 100 different types of projectiles on Sumy region

Friday, 26 August 2022, 00:39
Russians fire over 100 different types of projectiles on Sumy region

Friday, 26 August 2022, 00:39

The Russian military fired over 100 different types of projectiles on three districts of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Details: Russian troops attacked the following localities:

  • The hromadas (amalgamated territorial communities - ed.) of Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda in Shostka district (the Russians used incendiary ammunition in these areas);
  • The hromadas of Khotin and Bilopillia in Sumy district;
  • The Velyka Pysarivka hromada in Okhtyrka district.

A civilian residential building caught fire and burned down, commercial facilities were damaged and harvested hay was destroyed by fire in Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
All News
Advertisement: