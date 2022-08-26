Russians fire over 100 different types of projectiles on Sumy region

Friday, 26 August 2022, 00:39

The Russian military fired over 100 different types of projectiles on three districts of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, on Telegram

Details: Russian troops attacked the following localities:

The hromadas (amalgamated territorial communities - ed.) of Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda in Shostka district (the Russians used incendiary ammunition in these areas);

The hromadas of Khotin and Bilopillia in Sumy district;

The Velyka Pysarivka hromada in Okhtyrka district.

A civilian residential building caught fire and burned down, commercial facilities were damaged and harvested hay was destroyed by fire in Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

