Russians fire over 100 different types of projectiles on Sumy region

Friday, 26 August 2022, 00:39

The Russian military fired over 100 different types of projectiles on three districts of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, on Telegram

Details: Russian troops attacked the following localities:

  • The hromadas (amalgamated territorial communities - ed.) of Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda in Shostka district (the Russians used incendiary ammunition in these areas);
  • The hromadas of Khotin and Bilopillia in Sumy district;
  • The Velyka Pysarivka hromada in Okhtyrka district.

A civilian residential building caught fire and burned down, commercial facilities were damaged and harvested hay was destroyed by fire in Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

