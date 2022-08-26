All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians claim forest fire near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Friday, 26 August 2022, 03:43

FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST, 2022, 03:43

The Russian invaders have reported that a forest fire has broken out near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

Source: RIA Novosti, Russian state-owned news agency, with reference to the words  Vladimir Rogov, a so-called "member of the main council of the military-civil administration", on Telegram

Details: Rogov said that "forests are burning in the area near Zaporizhzhia NPP."

Background:

  • On 24 August, a satellite recorded smoke over the ash dump of the Zaporozhzhia thermal power plant, located near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The images also show fires in the forest near the nuclear power plant.
  • Dmytro Orlov, Mayor of Enerhodar, said that the fires near the Zaporizhzhia NPP continue to burn.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News