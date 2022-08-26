Russians claim forest fire near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST, 2022, 03:43

The Russian invaders have reported that a forest fire has broken out near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

Source: RIA Novosti, Russian state-owned news agency, with reference to the words Vladimir Rogov, a so-called "member of the main council of the military-civil administration", on Telegram

Advertisement:

Details: Rogov said that "forests are burning in the area near Zaporizhzhia NPP."

Background:

On 24 August, a satellite recorded smoke over the ash dump of the Zaporozhzhia thermal power plant, located near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The images also show fires in the forest near the nuclear power plant.

Dmytro Orlov, Mayor of Enerhodar, said that the fires near the Zaporizhzhia NPP continue to burn.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!