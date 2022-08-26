All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians claim forest fire near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Friday, 26 August 2022, 03:43
Russians claim forest fire near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST, 2022, 03:43

The Russian invaders have reported that a forest fire has broken out near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

Source: RIA Novosti, Russian state-owned news agency, with reference to the words  Vladimir Rogov, a so-called "member of the main council of the military-civil administration", on Telegram

Advertisement:

Details: Rogov said that "forests are burning in the area near Zaporizhzhia NPP."

Background:

  • On 24 August, a satellite recorded smoke over the ash dump of the Zaporozhzhia thermal power plant, located near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The images also show fires in the forest near the nuclear power plant.
  • Dmytro Orlov, Mayor of Enerhodar, said that the fires near the Zaporizhzhia NPP continue to burn.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
All News
Advertisement: