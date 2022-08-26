More than 46,000 occupiers have now been killed in Ukraine

IRYNA BALACHUK – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 09:56

Russia is continuing to suffer losses in the war of aggression in Ukraine – in half a year of confrontation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already killed about 46,250 invaders, 1,936 tanks, 4,251 armoured combat vehicles and 1,040 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 26 August 2022 comprise approximately [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

Approximately 46,250 (+400) military personnel

1,936 (+7) tanks

4,251 (+6) armoured combat vehicles

1,040 (+3) artillery systems

272 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

148 (+0) air defence systems

234 (+0) aircraft

202 (+0) helicopters

834 (+6) operational-tactical UAVs

196 (+0) cruise missiles

15 (+0) ships/boats

3,162 (+2) vehicles and tankers

99 (+0) special vehicles

Russian troops have suffered their heaviest losses on the Donetsk front.

