All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


377 Ukrainian children have now been killed due to Russia’s invasion

Friday, 26 August 2022, 11:45
Getty Images

YEVHEN KIZILOV – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 11:45

As of the morning of 26 August, 377 children have been killed and over 733 have been injured due to the Russian war against Ukraine.

Source: the official information from prosecutors of offenders against minors, on Telegram

The majority of children who became the victims of war are in Donetsk Oblast – 388, Kharkiv Oblast – 202, Kyiv Oblast – 116, Chernihiv Oblast – 68, Mykolaiv Oblast – 67, Luhansk Oblast – 61, Kherson Oblast – 55, Zaporizhzhia Oblast – 42.

Due to Russian bombing and shelling, 2,328 educational facilities have been damaged in Ukraine and 289 out of them have been completely destroyed.

Background: On 24 August, Russia launched a missile attack on a railway station Chaplyne in the Dnipropetrovsk region. 25 people died, two out of them were children

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work! 

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News