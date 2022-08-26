377 Ukrainian children have now been killed due to Russia’s invasion

YEVHEN KIZILOV – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 11:45

As of the morning of 26 August, 377 children have been killed and over 733 have been injured due to the Russian war against Ukraine.

Source: the official information from prosecutors of offenders against minors, on Telegram

The majority of children who became the victims of war are in Donetsk Oblast – 388, Kharkiv Oblast – 202, Kyiv Oblast – 116, Chernihiv Oblast – 68, Mykolaiv Oblast – 67, Luhansk Oblast – 61, Kherson Oblast – 55, Zaporizhzhia Oblast – 42.

Due to Russian bombing and shelling, 2,328 educational facilities have been damaged in Ukraine and 289 out of them have been completely destroyed.

Background: On 24 August, Russia launched a missile attack on a railway station Chaplyne in the Dnipropetrovsk region. 25 people died, two out of them were children.

