Lukashenko threatens West that Belarusian aircraft to carry Russian nuclear weapons

Friday, 26 August 2022, 13:31

IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 13:31

Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, announced the conversion of Belarusian Su-24 aircraft to carry nuclear weapons. Lukashenko added that targets had already been set in case of provocation by the West against Belarus.

Source: Belarus-aligned publication Belta citing Lukashenko

Quote from Lukashenko: "Once in St. Petersburg together with Putin we stated that we are going to reequip Belarusian Su-aircraft in order to carry nuclear weapons. Do you think we are just babbling? Everything is ready!".

Details: According to Lukashenko, the West continues to unload US military equipment as part of the Atlantic Resolve operation, after which the helicopters and equipment will be transferred, including to the countries of Eastern Europe.

Quote from Lukashenko:

"They must understand that if they escalate, neither helicopters or planes will save them. They must think of it. I warned them: God forbid, if there are some serious provocations against Belarus, we have defined the targets already. We know about their decision-making centres. I'm not threatening anyone, they're watching us and we're watching them."

Details: The self-proclaimed president of Belarus added that if not the authorities in Europe, then the military "understands perfectly that it is impossible to escalate relations with Belarus, because this is an escalation of relations with the ‘nuclear-weapons state’."

Background:

On 25 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he will soon give Belarus Iskander M systems, which can carry ballistic and cruise missiles. Putin emphasised that these missiles could have nuclear warheads.

On 30 June, at a meeting with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, Lukashenko assured that there were no nuclear weapons depot on the territory of Belarus.

