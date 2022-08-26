All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko threatens West that Belarusian aircraft to carry Russian nuclear weapons

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 August 2022, 13:31
Lukashenko threatens West that Belarusian aircraft to carry Russian nuclear weapons

IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 13:31

Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, announced the conversion of Belarusian Su-24 aircraft to carry nuclear weapons. Lukashenko added that targets had already been set in case of provocation by the West against Belarus.

Source: Belarus-aligned publication Belta citing Lukashenko

Advertisement:

Quote from Lukashenko: "Once in St. Petersburg together with Putin we stated that we are going to reequip Belarusian Su-aircraft in order to carry nuclear weapons. Do you think we are just babbling? Everything is ready!".

Details: According to Lukashenko, the West continues to unload US military equipment as part of the Atlantic Resolve operation, after which the helicopters and equipment will be transferred, including to the countries of Eastern Europe.

Quote from Lukashenko:

"They must understand that if they escalate, neither helicopters or planes will save them. They must think of it. I warned them: God forbid, if there are some serious provocations against Belarus, we have defined the targets already. We know about their decision-making centres. I'm not threatening anyone, they're watching us and we're watching them."

Details: The self-proclaimed president of Belarus added that if not the authorities in Europe, then the military "understands perfectly that it is impossible to escalate relations with Belarus, because this is an escalation of relations with the ‘nuclear-weapons state’."

Background:

On 25 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he will soon give Belarus Iskander M systems, which can carry ballistic and cruise missiles. Putin emphasised that these missiles could have nuclear warheads.

On 30 June, at a meeting with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, Lukashenko assured that there were no nuclear weapons depot on the territory of Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
All News
Advertisement: