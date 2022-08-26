The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a gang of collaborators from the Buchanskyi district

YEVHEN KIZILOV – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 13:46

The Security Service of Ukraine neutralised a criminal group that cooperated with the Russian military during the occupation of the Buchanskyi district.

Source: SSU on its page

Details: It is reported that all the way from the beginning of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the perpetrators guided the Russian army in regards to terrain and suggested geo locations for setting up firing positions of enemy artillery, including among residential buildings.

They also helped the Russian troops in equipping roadblocks, with machine gun nests and locations to store Russian military equipment.

In addition, the traitors gave occupational forces the addresses of Ukrainian patriots, in particular active participants of the resistance to armed aggression. It was on such "tips" that the invaders broke into the houses of local residents and kidnapped people.

According to the investigation, enemy accomplices took part in patrolling the territory of one of the local residential complexes, where they actually held its residents hostage.

The criminal group included several residents of the Kyiv region, who, in the case of its capture, planned to receive "appointments" in the ranks of the occupation administration. They received enemy insignia and "travel documents" for their vehicles from the Russian groups.

After the liberation of the region from the Russian occupiers, the accomplices of the aggressor tried to hide in one of the residential complexes of the Buchanskyi District. But the SSU located and detained the criminals.

During searches of their residences, law enforcement officers found weapons and other evidence of criminal activity.

So far, the detainees have been notified of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code, including treason committed under martial law. The sanction of the articles provides deprivation of liberty from a period of 15 years to life imprisonment.

The detainees were remanded in custody.



