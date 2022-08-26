All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a gang of collaborators from the Buchanskyi district

Friday, 26 August 2022, 13:46

YEVHEN KIZILOV – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 13:46

The Security Service of Ukraine neutralised a criminal group that cooperated with the Russian military during the occupation of the Buchanskyi district.

Source: SSU on its page

Details: It is reported that all the way from the beginning of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the perpetrators guided the Russian army in regards to terrain and suggested geo locations for setting up firing positions of enemy artillery, including among residential buildings.

They also helped the Russian troops in equipping roadblocks, with machine gun nests and locations to store Russian military equipment.

In addition, the traitors gave occupational forces the addresses of Ukrainian patriots, in particular active participants of the resistance to armed aggression. It was on such "tips" that the invaders broke into the houses of local residents and kidnapped people.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to the investigation, enemy accomplices took part in patrolling the territory of one of the local residential complexes, where they actually held its residents hostage.

The criminal group included several residents of the Kyiv region, who, in the case of its capture, planned to receive "appointments" in the ranks of the occupation administration. They received enemy insignia and "travel documents" for their vehicles from the Russian groups.

After the liberation of the region from the Russian occupiers, the accomplices of the aggressor tried to hide in one of the residential complexes of the Buchanskyi District. But the SSU located and detained the criminals.

During searches of their residences, law enforcement officers found weapons and other evidence of criminal activity.

So far, the detainees have been notified of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code, including treason committed under martial law. The sanction of the articles provides deprivation of liberty from a period of 15 years to life imprisonment.

The detainees were remanded in custody.


Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News