All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions ring out in occupied Kherson; Telegram channels publish videos of strikes on Antonivka bridge

Friday, 26 August 2022, 14:25

IRYNA BALACHUK – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 14:25

On the afternoon of 26 August, explosions rang out in occupied Kherson. The occupying "authorities" claimed that air defence systems were operating, but local Telegram channels published videos of new strikes on the Antonivka Bridge.

Source: Suspilne on Telegram, Kherson Telegram channels, Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: According to RIA Novosti, there were about ten air defence volleys over Kherson.

At the same time, anonymous Kherson Telegram channels began publishing photos and videos of a new attack on the Antonivka bridge.

Background:

  • On the night of 26 July, Kherson Telegram channels were reporting explosions in the occupied city, with Antonivka Road Bridge allegedly being hit. 
  • Later, Kyrylo Stremousov, a collaborator with the occupiers in Kherson Oblast, said that the Antonivka Road Bridge over the river Dnipro in Kherson was damaged after an overnight attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 
  • A video from the Antonivka Bridge showed extensive damage after the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of 26 July.
  • On the night of 7 August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Antonivka and Kakhovka bridges in Kherson Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.  Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News