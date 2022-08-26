Security Service of Ukraine arrests employee who urged his subordinates to side with invaders

STANISLAV POHORILOV – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST, 16:27

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained the Acting Head of the Institute for the Training of Legal Personnel for the Security Service, a part of the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University; the man persuaded his subordinates to switch sides and assist the Russian invaders.

Source: press service of the SSU; Office of the Prosecutor General; Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in law enforcement agencies

Advertisement:

Details: The name of the detainee has not been disclosed, but according to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources, it is Yurii Riabukha.

According to the investigation, in February and March of this year, the suspect persuaded his subordinates not to resist the aggressor country’s army and to side with the Russian invaders.

He has been charged with treason, and he has been placed in preventive detention.

Previously: At the beginning of August, the Security Service of Ukraine detained an employee of the coordination headquarters of the SSU Office in Kharkiv Oblast, who worked for the Russian special services.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.





