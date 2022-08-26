All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Security Service of Ukraine arrests employee who urged his subordinates to side with invaders

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 26 August 2022, 16:27
Security Service of Ukraine arrests employee who urged his subordinates to side with invaders

STANISLAV POHORILOV – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST, 16:27

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained the Acting Head of the Institute for the Training of Legal Personnel for the Security Service, a part of the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University; the man persuaded his subordinates to switch sides and assist the Russian invaders.

Source: press service of the SSU; Office of the Prosecutor General; Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in law enforcement agencies

Advertisement:

Details: The name of the detainee has not been disclosed, but according to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources, it is Yurii Riabukha.

According to the investigation, in February and March of this year, the suspect persuaded his subordinates not to resist the aggressor country’s army and to side with the Russian invaders.

He has been charged with treason, and he has been placed in preventive detention.

Previously: At the beginning of August, the Security Service of Ukraine detained an employee of the coordination headquarters of the SSU Office in Kharkiv Oblast, who worked for the Russian special services.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
All News
Advertisement: