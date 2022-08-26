All Sections
Russians prepare 10 chemical laboratories to avoid consequences of possible accident at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Mayor

Friday, 26 August 2022, 16:46

Friday, 26 August 2022, 16:46

The invaders have brought 10 chemical laboratories to Melitopol to save their military leadership from radiation in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol, in comments for Apostrophe [Ukrainian TV channel]

Details: According to the mayor, he became aware that with the aid of these chemical laboratories, the Russians plan to save their officers and generals in the event of radiation emissions at the ZNPP.

According to Fedorov, the laboratories are currently located in a local hospital.

In his opinion, this is further proof of Russia's readiness to commit an act of nuclear terrorism, by provoking a nuclear accident at the captured ZNPP.

Background:

  • On Thursday, 25 August, the actions of the Russian occupiers resulted in the first-ever instance of the ZNPP being disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid.
  • Satellite imagery showed fires near the ZNPP in Enerhodar, which is temporarily occupied by Russia.

