All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders strike the Darivskyi bridge in the Kherson region disabling it

Friday, 26 August 2022, 17:32

STANISLAV POHORILOVFRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 17:32

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit the Darivskyi bridge over the Inhulets River in Kherson Oblast, as a result of which it can no longer be used.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "Rocket and artillery units continued to perform fire tasks, including ensuring control over the Darivskyi bridge. Its operation has been stopped for the moment."

Background: On the afternoon of 26 August, explosions rang out in occupied Kherson. The occupying "authorities" claimed that air defence systems were operating, but local Telegram channels published videos of new strikes on the Antonivka Bridge.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News