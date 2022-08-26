Ukrainian defenders strike the Darivskyi bridge in the Kherson region disabling it

STANISLAV POHORILOV – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 17:32

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit the Darivskyi bridge over the Inhulets River in Kherson Oblast, as a result of which it can no longer be used.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Advertisement:

Quote: "Rocket and artillery units continued to perform fire tasks, including ensuring control over the Darivskyi bridge. Its operation has been stopped for the moment."

Background: On the afternoon of 26 August, explosions rang out in occupied Kherson. The occupying "authorities" claimed that air defence systems were operating, but local Telegram channels published videos of new strikes on the Antonivka Bridge.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!