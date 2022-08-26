All Sections
Ukraine appeals to UNESCO regarding children being oppressed in occupied territories

Friday, 26 August 2022, 17:45

EVHEN KIZILOV — FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 17:45

Russians are blackmailing parents in the recently occupied territories to send their children to occupied and russified schools. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on UNESCO to interfere. 

Source: Oleg Nikolenko, the Foreign Ministry spokesman 

Quote: "Having faced resistance (from locals - ed.), Russia is threatening parents in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts with sending children to orphanages if they do not sign them up to Russian-seized schools. Moscow is using education as a tool of oppression. We call on UNESCO to urgently respond to this crime."

Background:

  • Earlier, Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said that local parents are being forced to send their children to schools that work under the invaders’ supervision. If parents disobey, the occupiers threaten to take their children away and deprive them of parental rights.
  • In Luhansk Oblast, the Russian invaders are offering 10,000 roubles [approximately US$160] to parents who will send their children to schools seized by the occupiers.

