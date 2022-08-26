Luhansk region: Russians attract attending schools with money and have problems with mobilisation – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

IRYNA BALACHUK – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 09:38

In Luhansk Oblast, the Russian invaders are offering 10,000 rubles [approximately $160 US dollars] to parents who will send their children to schools seized by the occupiers by 15 September; and also they have problems with forced mobilisation in the occupied territory.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Haidai: "In the occupied territories, Russians pay for attending school. However, you can get this money only if you send your child to school by 15 September... After that, you can study for free, as in the whole world. However, from those who remained, not everyone wants to study according to the enemy's program. But 10,000 rubles in the absence of work will play a role."

Details: According to the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, this money is multifunctional, because it also stimulates residents to attend the pseudo-referendum, which in turn will allow the military to identify parents who can be mobilised.

Haidai added that 11th-graders will also "be of conscription age soon."

According to Haidai, problems with forced mobilisation are gaining momentum - people do not want to go to war, so Russia was forced to strengthen the activities of the FSB in the occupied territories. There are many wounded in regional hospitals.

Consequences of Russian shelling in the Luhansk region

Photo from Haidai's Telegram

According to Haidai, the support of the West reduced the difference in the artillery superiority of the Russians - the front line is almost frozen, the Russian forces have not had significant victories for almost two months.

Over the past night, the Russians shelled four times from tubed artillery, used multiple rocket launchers eight times and mortars eight more times.

On 25 August, the Russians carried out airstrikes near four settlements.

But the Ukrainian defenders repeatedly repelled the Russian army's attacks on four fronts, Haidai concluded.

