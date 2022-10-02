All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces bring down 5 out of 7 Iranian-made suicide drones attacking Mykolaiv Oblast

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 08:37

ROMAN PETRENKO SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 08:37

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that five out of seven Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones were brought down on the night of 1–2 October.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Russian occupying forces deployed seven Shahed-136 suicide drones to attack Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 1–2 October.

An anti-aircraft missile unit of the Odesa Brigade and the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, both under Air Force Command Pivden (South), shot down and destroyed five out of seven Shahed-136 drones.

Previously: Russian forces used a suicide drone to attack the city of Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the night of 1–2 October, hitting the building of a local shchool.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!


We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Russians attack Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
11:57
Number of citizens who left Russia is twice the number of сonscripted people – National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine
All News