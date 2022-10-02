Ukrainian Armed Forces bring down 5 out of 7 Iranian-made suicide drones attacking Mykolaiv Oblast

ROMAN PETRENKO – SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 08:37

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that five out of seven Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones were brought down on the night of 1–2 October.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Russian occupying forces deployed seven Shahed-136 suicide drones to attack Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 1–2 October.

An anti-aircraft missile unit of the Odesa Brigade and the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, both under Air Force Command Pivden (South), shot down and destroyed five out of seven Shahed-136 drones.

Previously: Russian forces used a suicide drone to attack the city of Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the night of 1–2 October, hitting the building of a local shchool.

