All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"For the first and last time": Ukrainian State Border Guards address conscripted Russians

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 10:46

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 10:46

Ukrainian border guards have appealed to enlisted Russians, urging them not to enter Ukraine.

Source: Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: "For the first and last time," the message immediately emphasises. The border guards addressed the representatives of Russia in their language.

They call on the Russians to avoid conscription or to surrender.

Quote: "Your special operation has dragged on for 3 days. And your bunker leader [Putin] has proclaimed your disposal ... excuse me, mobilisation. During the seven months of this war, you should have understood that we will not give up a single metre of our land. Sixty thousand of your compatriots are successfully fertilising Ukrainian black soil. No matter how much more cannon fodder comes to Ukraine, it won't change anything."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Russians attack Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
11:57
Number of citizens who left Russia is twice the number of сonscripted people – National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine
All News