Car with four men inside drives over landmine in Chernihiv Oblast

A car and four dead bodies in it have been found in Chernihiv Oblast; the vehicle probably drove on a landmine.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, head of Chernihiv Оblast Military Аdminsitration; Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Chaus: "A car with 4 local civilians hit a mine in the forest near Shestovytsia [settlement]. Everyone died.

Unfortunately, people ignored the warning signs, as well as the temporary ban on visiting forests.

Law enforcement officers and demolition experts of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are currently working at the scene."

Details: Chaus once again stressed that rapid mine clearance (which includes fields, assistance facilities, roadsides near highways) has been underway in the Oblast, while continuous mine clearance will take years.

According to Tymoshenko, all four victims were men.

"No mushrooms or picnics in the forest are worth your life. Pay attention to recommendations by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," he concluded.



