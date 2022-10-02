All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 October 2022, 23:17
Zelenskyy reveals how he receives reports on the liberation: Successes are not limited to Lyman

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 23:17

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that a list of liberated settlements dominates the daily reports that he receives, and that successes are not limited to only Lyman. 

Source: The President’s evening speech  

Quote: "At least twice a day - in the morning and in the evening - I receive reports from our military.

This week, the reports are dominated by the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our ongoing defence operation.

The story of the liberation of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast has now become the most popular in the media. But the successes of our soldiers are not limited to Lyman."

Details: The President has pointed out that "no one remembers the Russian farce with some pieces of paper and annexations" when the Ukrainian flag flies proudly again in liberated territories. 

"Except, of course, the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine. Because everyone who is involved in any elements of aggression against our country will be held accountable," he emphasised.

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on the afternoon of 2 October that the mopping-up operation in Lyman (Donetsk Oblast) was over and the town has been cleared of the Russian invaders.

