Zelenskyy confirms liberation of Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka

ALONA MAZURENKO— MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 00:42

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially confirmed the liberation of two settlements in Kherson Oblast - Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka.

Source: Zelenskyy’s nightly video address

Quote: "I am thankful to the soldiers of the 129th brigade of my native Kryvy Rih, who distinguished themselves with good results and liberated, in particular, Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka."

Details: Zelenskyy has also expressed gratitude to the soldiers of the 115 brigade of Territorial Defence Forces that defended Zhymotyr Oblast; soldiers of the 117th brigade that are currently defending the north-eastern front in Sumy Oblast; soldiers of the 127th brigade of Territorial Defence Forces for defending the city of Kharkiv and liberating large parts of Kharkiv Oblast; soldiers of the 110th brigade who are bravely repelling occupiers’ attacks on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has also reported the liberation of two settlements in Kherson Oblast - Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka.

Previously: Russian propagandists started panicking and reporting the success of Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast on social media on 2 October.

Specifically, the liberation of the village of Khreshchenivka in Kherson Oblast was reported on social media on 2 October. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have not officially confirmed this information yet. However, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the press service of the Operational Command Pivden (South), has said that "there is success".

Reminder:

Nataliia Humeniuk reported on 12 September that Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhyi Stavok and Myroliubivka were liberated in Kherson Oblast.

At the end of August, it was reported that Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated four villages in Kherson oblast, including Arkhangelske.

The names of these villages appeared in the lists of settlements being shelled by the occupiers in Ukraine’s General Staff reports.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.