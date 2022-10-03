All Sections
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia; there are casualties

, Olena RoshchinaMonday, 3 October 2022, 08:27

ALONA MAZURENKO — MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 05:18

Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 2-3 October;, damaging the city’s infrastructure.

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Starukh: "The enemy launched another missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia and on two villages in the Zaporizhzhia district. Around 10 S-300 missiles were launched.

Infrastructure targets in the [administrative] centre of [Zaporizhzhia] Oblast [i.e., the city of Zaporizhzhia] have been hit. One person is known to have sustained injuries so far; he has been hospitalised."

Details: Starukh said that a rehabilitation centre for children with special needs sustained damage.

There were no casualties as a result of the attacks on the villages near the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Russian missiles hit the areas outside the villages themselves.

