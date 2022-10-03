All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Zaporizhzhia; there are casualties

Alona Mazurenko, Olena RoshchinaMonday, 3 October 2022, 08:27
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia; there are casualties

ALONA MAZURENKO — MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 05:18

Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 2-3 October;, damaging the city’s infrastructure.

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote from Starukh: "The enemy launched another missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia and on two villages in the Zaporizhzhia district. Around 10 S-300 missiles were launched.

Infrastructure targets in the [administrative] centre of [Zaporizhzhia] Oblast [i.e., the city of Zaporizhzhia] have been hit. One person is known to have sustained injuries so far; he has been hospitalised."

Details: Starukh said that a rehabilitation centre for children with special needs sustained damage.

There were no casualties as a result of the attacks on the villages near the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Russian missiles hit the areas outside the villages themselves.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: