Russian missiles strike Dnipro district

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 3 October 2022, 08:25

OLENA ROSHCHINA MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 08:25

Russian forces carried out a new missile attack on the Dnipro district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the morning of 3 October.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Reznichenko: "There was a missile strike on [Dnipropetrovsk] Oblast in the early hours of the morning. The Russians hit the Dnipro district. All relevant services have been dispatched to the site of the strike. Information about casualties and fatalities has yet to be confirmed."

Details: Air-raid sirens sounded throughout Ukraine, except for Russian-occupied Crimea, at 07:30 on 3 October.

At 07:35, Telegram channels began reporting the sounds of explosions either in the city of Dnipro or on its outskirts. Later on, local residents reported seeing smoke.

Reznichenko said that Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and the Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast throughout the night.

The Russians used Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and heavy artillery to fire on the Nikopol district, hitting three hromadas (administrative units designating towns or villages and their adjacent territories): Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove. There were no casualties or fatalities.

A dozen apartment blocks and private houses, as well as several power lines, were damaged in the city of Nikopol.

A fire broke out in a summer home in the Marhanets hromada, but has been extinguished by fire fighters.

Up to 1,000 households have been left without power in the Myron hromada [following Russian attacks]. Emergency crews are already working to restore the electricity supply.

The Zelenodolsk hromada came under Russia fire in the Kryvyi Rih district. Private homes, a solar power plant, several agricultural depots, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged, but there were no casualties.

