"Zhduns" will wait in vain for Russia in 2026 – Luhansk Oblast to be liberated earlier – Haidai

OLENA ROSHCHINA — MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 10:44

Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, assured residents that Luhansk Oblast would be liberated before the Russian authorities definitively gain a foothold there, since Russia has provided for a "transition period" for the newly occupied territories until 2026.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "‘Zhduns’ [literally, ‘waiters’, Ukrainian residents of the Russian-occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast who claimed to be ‘waiting’ for the arrival of the Russian forces, hopeful that their lot under Russia would be ‘better’ - ed.] will wait in vain – the Armed Forces of Ukraine will come first: the so-called ‘Luhansk People’s Republic’ [‘LPR’] will be fully accepted into the Russian Federation only in 2026 ... The transition period for the so-called ‘LPR’ as a new constituent entity of the Russian Federation will last until 2026. This is one of the main conditions in the agreement on the accession of the ‘Republic’ to Russia.

Those who rejoiced at sham referendums a week ago will have to wait a little more than three years. This is how things look on paper. The security situation is slightly different."

Details: Haidai noted that after the liberation of Lyman (Donetsk Oblast) from the Russian invaders, the occupiers have been complaining that the Armed Forces of Ukraine "prevent the Russians from creating a defensive line in Kreminna".

"Understand for yourself how they interfere," adds the head of the Oblast Military Administration.

Prevously: On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed "agreements" with his local puppets on the annexation of the territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

On Sunday, 2 October, draft laws on the ratification of these "agreements" were submitted to the State Duma [lower house of the Russian parliament - ed.] of the Russian Federation for ratification. The draft laws consider that the occupied territories are already part of the Russian Federation, but the "transition period" will be in effect until 1 January 2026 for the integration of "new subjects" into Russia’s economic, financial, credit, and legal systems.

