Conscript commits suicide in Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 October 2022, 12:21

A mobilised man in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Oblast has killed himself.

Source: Russian mass media with a link to the Telegram channels Baza and Astra

Details: The Astra channel stated that a 46-year-old resident of Kurgan was mobilised on 26 September, and that on 1 October, he was found lifeless in the dining room of the training centre of military unit 31612 (located in the village of Poroshino).

It is reported that he died there; cuts to the neck were found on the body. A blade was found nearby.

The preliminary conclusion is that the man killed himself.Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

