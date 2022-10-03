All Sections
Graveyard manager who was Russian-appointed puppet governor in Bucha district now judged in Kyiv

Monday, 3 October 2022, 17:23

Monday, 3 October 2022, 17:23

The manager of a cemetery in the Bucha district, whom Russians appointed as the village head during the occupation, is currently being tried in Kyiv.

Source: court order

Details: Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv City started hearings in the case.

The court materials say that the graveyard manager of Bucha Service utility company is suspected of "carrying out information activities in cooperation with the aggressor state, aimed at supporting the aggressor state and its armed forces."

During the investigation, it was revealed that during the occupation of KyivOblast, the Russian military appointed him head of the village of Syniak, Bucha district.

He organised and held political events and carried out information activities in cooperation with the aggressor state.

In particular, in February and March, during the occupation of Kyiv Oblast, the suspect repeatedly called on fellow villagers to stop resisting and cooperate with the Russians; he actively disseminated information in support of the Russian Federation among the locals, and also received humanitarian aid from Russia and distributed it among the local population.

Currently, the collaborator has been placed in pre-trial custody without bail.

