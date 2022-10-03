All Sections
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Musk's tweet about "Russian Crimea"

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 3 October 2022, 22:03
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Musk's tweet about Russian Crimea

YEVHEN KIZILOVMONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 22:03

In response to Elon Musk's controversial Twitter poll, President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted his own poll.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Details: Zelenskyy asked: "Which Elon Musk do you like more? One who supports Ukraine, or one who supports Russia?"

At the time of this writing, 90% voted for the "Ukrainian" Musk, and only 10% - for the "Russian".

Musk replied: "I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world".

Background: On Monday night, the Head of Tesla company Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter in which he proposed the option of peace between Ukraine and Russia. In his opinion, to end the war, Crimea must be given to Russia, and Ukraine must not join NATO.

