Siberian-based Russian Guards being deployed in Ukraine – General Staff report

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 07:34

The command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has deployed Russian Guards [also known as Rosgvardiya – ed.] from the Siberian Military District in Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 October

Quote: "The available information indicates that the military leadership of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has decided to deploy units of the Russian Guard normally based [in] the Siberian Military District and the contingent of Russian troops in Syria in combat zones [in Ukraine]."

Details: The General Staff reports that units of the recently formed 3rd Army Corps that have been deployed in Ukraine are not capable of effectively executing the tasks, which they are to be assigned. Their weapons and military equipment are obsolete and unfit for use, and the soldiers abandon their positions and refuse to fight, drink, and violate discipline. According to the General Staff, these are the main reasons for the low morale of the Russian military.

Several courses at the Zhukov Air and Space Defence Academy in Tver (Russia) have been suspended due to the lack of teaching staff, as these people had been deployed to fight in Ukraine.

Over the last 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 3 missile strikes and 12 airstrikes, as well as over 100 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). More than 20 Ukrainian cities, towns and villages came under Russian fire, including Bilohorivka, Zaitseve, Mariinka and Bakhmut.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. On other fronts, the Russians continued to fire on military and civilian targets using tank guns, mortars and artillery:

  • On the Slobozhanshchyna front: areas in and around Strilecha and Dvorichna;
  • On the Kramatorsk front: areas in and around, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Serebrianka; the Russians also planted mines along the possible routes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could use during the offensive;
  • On the Bakhmut front: areas in and around Soledar, Bakhmut, Maiorsk, Zaitseve and Yakovlivka;
  • On the Avdiivka front: Avdiivka, Marinka, Novoukrainka, Novomykhailivka and Sukha Balka;
  • On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts: Russian forces used tank guns, mortars and tubed artillery to fire on more than 20 cities, towns and villages along the line of contact, including Novoiakovlivka, Huliaipilske, Novosilka, Novopil, Zaliznychne and Bohoiavlenka;
  • On the Pivdennyi Buh front, over 25 towns and villages in the vicinity of the line of contact came under Russian fire.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Vyimka, Maiorsk, Spirne, Ozerianivka, Bakhmutske, Kamianka and Ternovi Pody. Ukrainian aircraft delivered 22 airstrikes, striking 3 Russian strong points, 16 clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment and 3 anti-aircraft defence systems. In addition, Ukrainian air defence forces struck down 2 Russian UAVs. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 2 enemy command posts and 12 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as 2 ammunition storage points, an anti-aircraft defence system, and 5 other crucial targets.

