Railway transport facility in Kharkiv hit at night

OLENA ROSHCHINA — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 09:51

On the night of 3-4 October, Kharkiv was hit by two rockets; one of them hit an industrial facility in the Kholodnohirsky neighbourhood, and the other hit a railway transport facility in the Novobavarsky neighbourhood.

Source: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast; Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The two rockets landed in Kharkiv at midnight. The explosion in Kholodna Hora neighbourhood destroyed a production and warehouse building; a fire broke out in an area of ​​600 square metres. 3 fire and rescue units took part in extinguishing it.

One of the railway transport facility buildings was destroyed by an explosion in the Nova Bavariia neighbourhood. There was also a fire there, which engulfed the area of 80 square metres. 8 operative divisions of the State Emergency Service rushed to the scene. At 01:25, the fire was localised, and at 04:25, it was eliminated.

During search and rescue operations, emergency personnel took the body of a dead woman from under the rubble.

Syniehubov stated that Kharkiv had been hit by S-300 missiles. A 46-year-old woman perished.

Earlier, on 3 October, at about 16:50, a rocket attack was carried out on a hospital in the city of Kupiansk. The building was partially destroyed. A fire broke out on the 2nd floor of the facility in an area of ​​20 square metres. Rescue workers extinguished it at 17:30.

As a result of an attack on a hospital in the Kupiansk district, an anesthesiologist was killed, and two nurses aged 53 and 43 were wounded.

In addition, the Regional Centre for Emergency Medical Assistance reported that during the day, a 63-year-old man and a 9-year-old girl were hospitalised with injuries in the Kupiansk district. Doctors assess the girl's condition as moderate.

On Monday, two men, aged 23 and 35, were injured by a tripwire explosion in the Kupiansk district.

During the day, demolition experts of the State Emergency Service defused 473 explosive items in Kharkiv Oblast.

