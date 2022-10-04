All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Railway transport facility in Kharkiv hit at night

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 4 October 2022, 09:51

OLENA ROSHCHINA — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 09:51

On the night of 3-4 October, Kharkiv was hit by two rockets; one of them hit an industrial facility in the Kholodnohirsky neighbourhood, and the other hit a railway transport facility in the Novobavarsky neighbourhood.

Source: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast; Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The two rockets landed in Kharkiv at midnight. The explosion in Kholodna Hora neighbourhood destroyed a production and warehouse building; a fire broke out in an area of ​​600 square metres. 3 fire and rescue units took part in extinguishing it.

One of the railway transport facility buildings was destroyed by an explosion in the Nova Bavariia neighbourhood. There was also a fire there, which engulfed the area of 80 square metres. 8 operative divisions of the State Emergency Service rushed to the scene. At 01:25, the fire was localised, and at 04:25, it was eliminated.

During search and rescue operations, emergency personnel took the body of a dead woman from under the rubble.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Syniehubov stated that Kharkiv had been hit by S-300 missiles. A 46-year-old woman perished.

Earlier, on 3 October, at about 16:50, a rocket attack was carried out on a hospital in the city of Kupiansk. The building was partially destroyed. A fire broke out on the 2nd floor of the facility in an area of ​​20 square metres. Rescue workers extinguished it at 17:30.

As a result of an attack on a hospital in the Kupiansk district, an anesthesiologist was killed, and two nurses aged 53 and 43 were wounded.

In addition, the Regional Centre for Emergency Medical Assistance reported that during the day, a 63-year-old man and a 9-year-old girl were hospitalised with injuries in the Kupiansk district. Doctors assess the girl's condition as moderate.

On Monday, two men, aged 23 and 35, were injured by a tripwire explosion in the Kupiansk district.

During the day, demolition experts of the State Emergency Service defused 473 explosive items in Kharkiv Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Russians attack Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
11:57
Number of citizens who left Russia is twice the number of сonscripted people – National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine
All News