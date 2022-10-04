Russian torture chamber discovered in district police department in Kharkiv Oblast

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 11:30

The police have found a torture chamber that the Russian invaders had set up in the district police department in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the National Police of Ukraine

Details: According to law enforcement officers, residents of Velykyi Burluk village were abused in this torture chamber. Investigators and forensic experts are working on site.

Quote: "[There are] Defensive trenches from the outside; everything is crushed inside, garbage and dirt everywhere. The Russians were based here, [and they] illegally detained and abused the local residents."

Селище Великий Бурлук. Ще один відділ поліції на #Харківщині, який окупанти перетворили на свою укріплену базу та катівню для місцевих мешканців.#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/xTo2z3mmOb — Національна Поліція (@NPU_GOV_UA) October 4, 2022

Background:

On 16 September, Ihor Klymenko, the head of the National Police of Ukraine, reported that a total of ten torture chambers had been discovered in the liberated territory of Kharkiv Oblast.

On 23 September, it became known that law enforcement officers have found 18 places in Kharkiv Oblast where the occupiers tortured Ukrainian citizens, and they have identified more than 1,000 Russian soldiers who committed crimes in the occupied territories.

On 3 October, the police discovered another torture chamber that belonged to the occupiers in the liberated Kharkiv Oblast.

