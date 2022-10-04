All Sections
Lukashenko states he is constantly preparing for war, but there will be no conscription in Belarus

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 12:35

IRYNA BALACHUK TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 12:35

Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has said there is no need to declare a conscription campaign in his country, although he has been preparing for war for the entire span of his presidency.

Source: Belarusian state news agency BELTA, citing Lukashenko at a military security meeting on 4 October; Lukashenko's website

Quote from Lukashenko: "They are starting to pay attention to all kinds of pretexts: Russia has announced mobilisation, therefore, the draft will be announced in Belarus tomorrow. I emphasise once again: we do not need to announce mobilisation. Fortunately, there is no war on the territory of Belarus."

Details: At the same time, according to him, he is "absolutely preparing for war."

Quote from Lukashenko: "Recently, a beetroot-like scoundrel spoke under the caption "Lukashenko is preparing for war". Absolutely correct. I have been preparing for war since I started to serve as president. And it was not me who came up with the "Si vis pacem, para bellum" [If you want peace, prepare for war] thing.

Details: The self-proclaimed president noted that the Armed Forces [of Belarus] are being modernised for the fifth time, "adjusting to the current situation."

He also added that he draws "relevant conclusions from the wars and conflicts that have taken place and are taking place now on the planet."

According to Lukashenko, the situation is now "aggravated" because the escalation of the Russian war in Ukraine is not decreasing, and by helping Ukraine, the West is allegedly "adding fuel to the fire".

In addition, the self-proclaimed president added that "there is a group of 35,000 NATO troops remaining in Europe, most of whom, about 25,000, are in countries adjacent to Belarus". 

Furthermore, according to him, the intensity of reconnaissance flights near the Belarusian borders is not falling, and a number of European countries are implementing their plans to rearm their armies with modern weapons and equipment to reinforce them.

Lukashenko noted that "Poland is showing the utmost activity", as a new mechanised division is allegedly being formed there, and brigades from Poland’s territorial defence are being created in the northern and eastern regions of the country.

Background:

  • Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko convened a meeting on military security on 4 October to "analyse the military and political situation and develop response measures."

