Russia imposes curfew in occupied Enerhodar

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 15:05

Since 4 October, a curfew has been imposed "for security purposes" in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Kremlin-sponsored news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: The occupying authorities of Enerhodar announced that the curfew would be in effect from 20:00 to 06:00, without giving an end date. This is allegedly being done for security purposes.

The Russian occupiers will demand to see an identity card and a special pass from Nuclear and Thermal Power Plant workers who will be moving around the city at that time. 24-hour shops are also prohibited from staying open during the curfew.

Updated at 15:30: Earlier in the news, it was reported that a curfew was introduced in Enerhodar. Restrictions have been in effect before, but the time frame has been changed repeatedly. Since 1 October, the curfew has been in effect from 21:00 to 5:00.

Background

