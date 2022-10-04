Russia imposes curfew in occupied Enerhodar

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 15:05

Since 4 October, a curfew has been imposed "for security purposes" in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Kremlin-sponsored news outlet RIA Novosti

Advertisement:

Details: The occupying authorities of Enerhodar announced that the curfew would be in effect from 20:00 to 06:00, without giving an end date. This is allegedly being done for security purposes.

The Russian occupiers will demand to see an identity card and a special pass from Nuclear and Thermal Power Plant workers who will be moving around the city at that time. 24-hour shops are also prohibited from staying open during the curfew.

Updated at 15:30: Earlier in the news, it was reported that a curfew was introduced in Enerhodar. Restrictions have been in effect before, but the time frame has been changed repeatedly. Since 1 October, the curfew has been in effect from 21:00 to 5:00.

Background

On 27 September, Ukrainian intelligence reported that the invaders stopped letting residents of occupied Enerhodar out of the city and intensified control over Zaporizhzhia NPP personnel.

The Ukrainian authorities urged the residents of Enerhodar to evacuate on their own, because Russia has not does not agreed to designate humanitarian corridors.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



