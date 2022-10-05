All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President’s Office responds to Putin’s annexation papers: We’ll take back everything that’s ours

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 11:03

IRYNA BALACHUK — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 11:03

The President's Office has said that Putin's so-called "laws on the admission" of Ukrainian oblasts into Russia are not worth the paper they are signed on, and that Ukraine will reclaim all its territories.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "The worthless decisions of the terrorist country are not worth the paper they are signed on. This collective madhouse can continue to live in a fantasy world."

Details: Yermak says that the best cure for Russian madness is "the Armed Forces of Ukraine, high-precision weapons, the offensive [the counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine - ed.].

Let's return them to reality, let's take back everything that is ours," Yermak concluded.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On 5 October, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed "laws on the admission" of the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine into the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
15:04
Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
All News