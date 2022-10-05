All Sections
President’s Office responds to Putin’s annexation papers: We’ll take back everything that’s ours

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 October 2022, 11:03
The President's Office has said that Putin's so-called "laws on the admission" of Ukrainian oblasts into Russia are not worth the paper they are signed on, and that Ukraine will reclaim all its territories.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "The worthless decisions of the terrorist country are not worth the paper they are signed on. This collective madhouse can continue to live in a fantasy world."

Details: Yermak says that the best cure for Russian madness is "the Armed Forces of Ukraine, high-precision weapons, the offensive [the counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine - ed.].

Let's return them to reality, let's take back everything that is ours," Yermak concluded.

Background:

On 5 October, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed "laws on the admission" of the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine into the Russian Federation.

