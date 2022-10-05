Some occupiers return to Russia from Luhansk Oblast due to lack of food and clothes

OLENA ROSHCHINA — WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2022, 12:16 PM

Prisoners who were hired by private military companies are being trained in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast; at the same time, some military units are going back to Russia because of a lack of uniforms and food. Furthermore, the occupiers are shutting down mobile phone connections in Kreminna.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Forcibly conscripted men from Luhansk are being sent without training to units that suffered the greatest losses…

Russian military leadership is trying to compensate for significant everyday losses of manpower by calling up people from the occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, men from Luhansk, without medical examination or training, are sent immediately after conscription to fill the units that suffered the greatest losses.

At the same time, novices from private military companies, hired from penitentiary institutions, are being prepared at training centres in the occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast. Training is probably much more important than the soldiers’ skills among residents of the so-called "Luhansk People’s Republic" [self-proclaimed entity in Luhansk Oblast - ed.]."

Details: However, Haidai pointed out that some armed formations are going back to Russia.

For instance, according to information from the Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, personnel of the Molkino training centre in Krasnodar Krai (Russian Federation) "left in the opposite direction, to [the Russian town of] Primorsk-Akhtarsk due to the inability to accommodate and provide soldiers with food and clothes."

As Haidai writes, "not only did uniforms disappear, but food as well."

Meanwhile, mobile phone connections have been shut down in the city of Kreminna. Haidai suggested that occupiers are afraid of cooperation between the locals and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as of panic spreading in Luhansk Oblast.

"However, everybody saw how civilian patients were moved from local medical establishments, even the difficult cases, because the authorities allowed hospitals to accept only injured soldiers. The closer Ukraine’s Armed Forces are, the more injured there are," he added.

Previously: On the morning of 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation of Russian citizens.

